No criminal charges for Artem Chigvintsev after domestic violence arrest, DA says

Artem Chigvintsev will not be criminally charged following his arrest for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced in a press release Tuesday.

According to the district attorney's office, the decision not to charge the "Dancing with the Stars" pro "was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA's Office."

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement included in the release. "We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

The district attorney's office said it "does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual," but "did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev's arrest."

A representative for Chigvintsev told "Good Morning America" in a statement Tuesday, "Mr. Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged. He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father."

In this Feb. 8, 2023, file photo, Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella attend Brie and Nikki Bella's live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast in Phoenix, Arizona. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM, FILE

Chigvintsev was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.

The 42-year-old was booked on California penal code 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence, and was released on $25,000 bail. Sheriff's deputies said he was cooperative in the process.

Officials did not share details on who the alleged victim was at the time of Chigvintsev's arrest but told ABC News at the time that they were giving the person "adequate time to deal with what unfolded before making the person talk more to detectives" and that the alleged victim had been forthcoming with initial information to deputies.

Chigvintsev's wife, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, said in a statement to "Good Morning America" shortly after his arrest, "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."

Garcia filed for divorce on Sept. 11. In a separate statement to "GMA" at the time, Garcia's rep reiterated her request for privacy "for her and her family."

Chigvintsev has competed on 12 seasons of "Dancing with the Stars" to date and met Garcia when they competed together on season 25.

The couple married in August 2022 and share one child, 4-year-old son Matteo.

ABC News reached out to Garcia's representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.