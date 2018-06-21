Houston Rockets fans tried to put Ayesha Curry, the wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, on the defense by flooding Yelp with one-star reviews of her new Houston restaurant.

“If I wanted to have a terrible time I would just turn on a Warriors game,” wrote one reviewer. “And this has got to be the dumbest name for a restaurant maybe ever. I would rather eat at KFC for breakfast everyday than eat here one time or watch the Warriors play.”

“Can't believe I logged on here and took time out of my day just to give this 1 star. Go rockets,” wrote another.

Yelp

The restaurant, International Smoke, is a collaboration between Curry and famed chef Michael Mina.

The restaurant’s original location is in San Francisco, close to Oakland, California, where Steph Curry just led the Golden State Warriors to their third NBA Finals win in four years.

Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via Newscom

The Warriors swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the finals after beating the Rockets in the closely-fought NBA Western Conference Finals.

Ayesha Curry, who is pregnant with her third child, is a self-taught food maven whose recipes and lifestyle tips have earned her more than 5 million followers on social media, a cookbook and a Food Network show.

International Smoke’s Houston location appears to be opening next week. The Yelp reviews for the not-yet-opened restaurant now total more than 500.

Warriors fans have stepped in to defend the wife of their star player, flooding Yelp with five-star reviews.

“This place is great, went to the one at the home of the WORLD CHAMPION GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS in San Francisco,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “You can't go wrong. Everything is sweet and smooth and tastes like something champions would eat, not sure why it's in Houston. Hey Ayesha, move this to Oakland so we can have two restaurants to match our two back 2 back trophies!”