Season 23 of “The Bachelor” kicks off tonight and 30 women will compete to win former NFL player Colton Underwood's affection.

During the first night, many women experiment with different greetings to make themselves stand out to the season's leading man in the hopes of landing the first impression rose. There is typically only one first impression rose per episode, which saves the recipient from elimination.

After starring on both "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," Underwood is going to be hard to surprise, but it's clear from this sneak peek that this season isn't going to disappoint.

In the opening night clip, many of this season's ladies showed off their proficiency in multiple languages.

"I'm surrounded by so many beautiful girls tonight. In my eyes, I'm like 'Oh my God, forget it. He's not going to notice me.' So I thought when I was speaking Spanish that was kind of the crazy thing. Hopefully, I'll stand out," one contestant, Nicole, said.

Another contestant, Revian, showed off her Mandarin while greeting Underwood and promises to teach him some of it when they speak later in the night.

"My parents are from China, so I speak Mandarin fluently," she said. "It's going to make me stand out to Colton."

Nina, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, shows off her Croatian, telling Underwood it's her first language.

Perhaps one of the strangest, yet creative, introductions comes from Bri, who dons a fake Australian accent.

Upon meeting the model from Los Angeles, Underwood asked Bri where she is from.

"The accent is Australian," she replied. "I was hoping that you're kind of a sucker for accents."

Underwood said he loves it. Seconds later, the camera panned to Bri, who shares, "I'm not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out."

Here's to hoping more of this craziness ensues this season.

