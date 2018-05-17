Shortly after Becca Kufrin was unceremoniously dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on last season of "The Bachelor," the Minnesota-based publicist will have 28 new men to meet in the season premiere of "The Bachelorette."

Interested in The Bachelorette? Add The Bachelorette as an interest to stay up to date on the latest The Bachelorette news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

On Thursday, ABC revealed the identities of Kufrin's suitors, including a model, a former Harlem Globetrotter and a former professional football player.

"Bachelorette" Chris Harrison host told "Good Morning America" that the grace Kufrin showed during her televised breakup helped the new contestants better understand what type of person she is. However, it also impacted the way she responded to them.

"Right up until the final day with Becca, that was something that always stood out in the back of her mind, was, 'I don't want to be hurt like that,' but conversely, she didn't want to hurt anybody like that," Harrison said. "She was extremely careful -- maybe too careful -- not to give too much up of herself. She was very reluctant to let anybody know how she was feeling."

In the season premiere of the show, which airs May 28 at 8 p.m. ET, Kufrin, 28, will whittle down the group to 21. Harrison said that a few of the suitors stood out to him were David, who has a "rather unfortunate incident early on," Leo, whose personality isn't necessarily reflected in his appearance, and Lincoln, whom Harrison described as "a very interesting guy."

In the end, Harrison said that Kufrin's decision was "very difficult."

"I think she understands what Arie goes through," Harrison said. "It is grueling, emotional, tough. Very tough decision."

The complete list of contestants is below.

Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta, Georgia

Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado

Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida

Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida

Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego, California

Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles, California

Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago, Illinois

Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver, Colorado

Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida

Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California

David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado

Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada

Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California

Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington

Jean “Jean Blanc,” 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida

Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois

John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco, California

Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida

Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York

Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California

Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles, California

Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati, Ohio

Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida

Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego, California

Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California

Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida

Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, California