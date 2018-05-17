Shortly after Becca Kufrin was unceremoniously dumped by Arie Luyendyk Jr. on last season of "The Bachelor," the Minnesota-based publicist will have 28 new men to meet in the season premiere of "The Bachelorette."
On Thursday, ABC revealed the identities of Kufrin's suitors, including a model, a former Harlem Globetrotter and a former professional football player.
"Bachelorette" Chris Harrison host told "Good Morning America" that the grace Kufrin showed during her televised breakup helped the new contestants better understand what type of person she is. However, it also impacted the way she responded to them.
"Right up until the final day with Becca, that was something that always stood out in the back of her mind, was, 'I don't want to be hurt like that,' but conversely, she didn't want to hurt anybody like that," Harrison said. "She was extremely careful -- maybe too careful -- not to give too much up of herself. She was very reluctant to let anybody know how she was feeling."
In the season premiere of the show, which airs May 28 at 8 p.m. ET, Kufrin, 28, will whittle down the group to 21. Harrison said that a few of the suitors stood out to him were David, who has a "rather unfortunate incident early on," Leo, whose personality isn't necessarily reflected in his appearance, and Lincoln, whom Harrison described as "a very interesting guy."
In the end, Harrison said that Kufrin's decision was "very difficult."
"I think she understands what Arie goes through," Harrison said. "It is grueling, emotional, tough. Very tough decision."
The complete list of contestants is below.
Alex, 31, a construction manager from Atlanta, Georgia
Blake, 28, a sales representative from Bailey, Colorado
Chase, 27, an advertising vice president from Sanford, Florida
Chris, 30, a sales trainer from Orlando, Florida
Christian, 28, a banker from San Diego, California
Christon, 31, a former Harlem Globetrotter from Los Angeles, California
Clay, 30, a professional football player from Chicago, Illinois
Colton, 26, a former professional football player from Denver, Colorado
Connor, 25, a fitness coach from St. Petersburg, Florida
Darius, 26, a pharmaceutical sales representative from Sherman Oaks, California
David, 25, a venture capitalist from Denver, Colorado
Garrett, 29, a medical sales representative from Reno, Nevada
Grant, 27, an electrician from Danville, California
Jake, 29, a marketing consultant from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jason, 29, a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington
Jean “Jean Blanc,” 31, a colognoisseur from Pensacola, Florida
Joe, 31, a grocery store owner from Chicago, Illinois
John, 28, a software engineer from San Francisco, California
Jordan, 26, a male model from Crystal River, Florida
Kamil, 30, a social media participant from Monroe, New York
Leo, 31, a stuntman from Studio City, California
Lincoln, 26, an account sales executive from Los Angeles, California
Mike, 27, a sports analyst from Cincinnati, Ohio
Nick, 27, an attorney from Orlando, Florida
Rickey, 27, an IT consultant from San Diego, California
Ryan, 26, a banjoist from Manhattan Beach, California
Trent, 28, a realtor from Naples, Florida
Wills, 29, a graphic designer from Los Angeles, California