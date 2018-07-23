On Monday's episode of "The Bachelorette," Becca is clearly distraught after narrowing her future fiancé down to just three guys.

Although fans won't know until Monday night just who has Becca in tears, in this exclusive sneak peek, we do see the bachelorette severely struggling.

"I'm just questioning what the hell is wrong with me when I have a great guy in front of me who's doing everything I would want, who's telling me everything that I'd want to hear," she said in her confessional, wiping away tears.

Paul Hebert/ABC

"I just want to shake myself and be like, 'This is what you've always wanted -- what's wrong with you?'" Becca, the 27-year-old publicist, added. "I feel terrible, but I just know what's right for me."

The remaining three bachelors -- Garrett, Blake and Jason -- will be heading to Thailand tonight for the always-adventurous fantasy suites.

And Becca definitely chooses one of the men, as she confirmed to "Good Morning America" back in May that she's indeed engaged.

Paul Herbert/ABC

"I am engaged," Becca said in an interview with PeopleTV. "It feels so good to say it, and you know, this time, I feel like it is going to stick."

"It's been a whirlwind," she added. "It's crazy, but it was so worth it."

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.