Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is engaged

It seems new Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is going to get her happy ending after all.

"Good Morning America" has confirmed that the reality TV star, who has wrapped production on her season of "The Bachelorette," is engaged.

Of course, the details of the proposal -- and the identity of her fiancé -- were not available.

"I am engaged," Kufrin said in an interview with PeopleTV. "It feels so good to say it, and you know, this time, I feel like it is going to stick."

"It's been a whirlwind," she added. "It's crazy, but it was so worth it."

Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Kufrin, 28, on the last season of "The Bachelor." However, after production ended, Luyendyk Jr. had a change of heart, and broke up with Kufrin as cameras rolled. Her poised reaction to the brutal split helped future suitors see how she reacts under pressure, host Chris Harrison told "Good Morning America" last week.

"Right up until the final day with Becca, something that always stood out in the back of her mind was 'I don't want to be hurt like that,' but conversely, she didn't want to hurt anybody like that," Harrison said. "She was extremely careful -- maybe too careful -- not to give too much up of herself. She was very reluctant to let anybody know how she was feeling."

Ultimately her decision was "very difficult," he said.

"I think she understands what Arie [went] through," he added. "It is grueling, emotional, tough."

"The Bachelorette" will premiere on Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. To read the full interview with Kufrin, pick up the latest issue of People magazine on newsstands nationwide this Friday.