Any "Bachelorette" fan knows how important it is for all the contestants to be on the show for "the right reasons."

In a sneak peek of the Season 14 premiere, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin questions the motivation of one suitor, Jake, whom she knows from her Minnesota hometown.

Kufrin explains that although she's hung out with Jake "multiple times," he's never expressed a romantic interest in her.

To get to the bottom of things, she pulls him aside and confronts him about why he was there.

"At the end of the day, I'm here to find a partner for life," she told him. "I just want to make sure that every decision and everything I do is not wasting anyone's time."

Kufrin, 28, first appeared on reality TV earlier this year, when viewers watched her accept a marriage proposal from racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr. in the Season 22 finale of "The Bachelor." However, their engagement didn't last long: He broke up with her — as cameras rolled — shortly thereafter.

It seems her second stint with the franchise was luckier: Kufrin revealed that she's currently engaged.

"My man is so different from Arie," she told "Good Morning America" last week. "This time around, I think just knowing that it was on my terms and I was really able to sift through 28 relationships to find the right one that was the very best fit for me means so much more, and I feel like it's just so tailored to me. I'm just so dang excited to share it with the world."

For more from tonight's episode, watch the clip above. "The Bachelor" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.