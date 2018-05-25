Over the past few months, reality TV star Becca Kufrin has experienced — very publicly — some of the highest highs and lowest lows that one can ever experience in a romantic relationship.

On one hand, she got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the taping of the "Bachelor" Season 22 finale in Peru late last year; on the other, she was blindsided just a few weeks later when he broke up with her as cameras rolled.

However, just two or so months after she accepted ABC's offer to helm Season 14 of "The Bachelorette," Kufrin announced that she was getting a happy ending after all: She's engaged.

"There were a few guys on that very first night that stuck out out to me and that I could really feel hopeful again with, that I could see something with," she told "Good Morning America" of her 28 suitors. "He was one of those guys."

Kufrin, 28, couldn't reveal the identity of her fiancé, though she told "GMA" that she went into filming with a strong idea of what type of partner she wanted. Insisting that she didn't necessarily have a "type," ("I've never really dated anyone who's been super-similar," she said), she did note that there were a few qualities that were important to her.

"Since night one I kept stressing honesty because that was a huge thing that I felt like I didn't always have in the past. And so I wanted honesty, I want loyalty, I want somebody who is carefree and can go with the flow and enjoy all that life has to offer," she said. "It's a crazy thing, living with multiple men, trying to date one person, and so it's hard. I wanted somebody to still enjoy the entire thing and really get to know me and somebody who's not judgmental because I don't like when people tear somebody else down. I just wanted somebody open and kind and fun."

She found him. And this time, she added, her engagement feels "completely different" than what she had with Luyendyk Jr.

"My man is so different from Arie," she said. "This time around, I think just knowing that it was on my terms and I was really able to sift through 28 relationships to find the right one that was the very best fit for me means so much more, and I feel like it's just so tailored to me. I'm just so dang excited to share it with the world."

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.