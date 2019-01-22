This should be the happiest time of Bebe Rexha's career: She's up for not one, but two Grammys next month.

Interested in Grammys? Add Grammys as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Grammys news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

But unfortunately, the "Meant to Be" singer is struggling to find something to wear to the ceremony... because designers are apparently telling her she's too "big."

Rexha posted a video to Twitter and Instagram on Monday to express her anger at the situation.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

(MORE: With no stylist or makeup artist, 'The Good Place' star Jameela Jamil takes on industry standards in Hollywood)

"So I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it's, like, the coolest thing ever," she starts. "And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they'll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet, right?"

"I had my team hit [up] a lot of designers," she continues. "And a lot of them do not want to dress me because I'm too big. Literally, like, I'm too big."

The furious singer continues, "If a size 6/8 is too big then... I dunno what to tell you. Then I don't wanna wear your f---ing dresses! 'Cause that's crazy! 'Cause you're saying that all the women in the world that are a size eight and up are not beautiful, and they cannot wear your dresses!"

(MORE: Alicia Keys shares sons’ hilarious reactions to her Grammy hosting announcement)

"So all the people that said I'm thick and I can't wear dresses? F--- you!" she says pointedly. "I don't wanna wear your f---in' dresses."

John Parra/Getty Images, FILE

In the caption, Rexha writes, "I'm sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size."

"We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 a-- is still going to the Grammys," she adds, with the hashtag #LOVEYOURBODY.

Rexha received support on social media, including from fellow celebrities like Adam Lambert, Mayim Bialik and Tyra Banks, who called Rexha "pure genius."

Christian Siriano -- who is known for reaching to stars like Megan Mullally and Leslie Jones when they said they were shut out by fashion houses -- offered to dress Rexha for the Grammys.

Thanks everyone for the love! We have dressed @BebeRexha a few times and would love to do it again! — Christian Siriano (@CSiriano) January 22, 2019

The day I met You n Toronto, I knew U were xtra special. R impromptu posing lesson backstage was MAJOR. You stuck that leg & hip out & Tooched & Smized at the same time. Those designers that don’t wanna dress U are DUMB. U my dear @BebeRexha are pure genius...H2T - head to toe!?? https://t.co/UwCGyIJTcB — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) January 22, 2019

???? — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 21, 2019

All women, and people, of any size are real life! — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) January 22, 2019

Rexha said she still plans to attend the Grammys, which air Feb. 10 on CBS.