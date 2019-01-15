Alicia Keys knows a thing or two about the Grammys, having won 15 of them herself.

Now she'll be taking the stage at next month's telecast -- not to perform -- but to host the proceedings.

"I know what it feels like to be on that stage, and I’m going to bring that vibe and energy," Keys said in a statement that announced her hosting duties.

"I'm so excited to be the master of ceremonies on the biggest night in music and celebrate the creativity, power and, magic. I'm especially excited for all the incredible women nominated this year! It's going 'UP' on February 10!"

The singer posted a lengthy video in which she's seen on the phone receiving the offer to host, and then excitedly telling everyone in her family -- including her mom, her husband Swizz Beatz and her two sons, one of whom asks, "What's the Grammys?"

We then see her getting dressed and ready to film promos for the Grammys. At one point, all 15 of her trophies can be seen lined up on a piano.

"Look at this, these are my actual babies, y'all!" she marvels. "Like, my actual babies! Ahhh! See them lookin' all pretty up there? I mean, that's pretty sick!"

In the video, Keys notes of the gig, "I feel like it's the perfect opportunity for me to give the light back, lift people up, especially all the young women who are nominated. To me, it feels like sister vibes. And who's the best sister on Planet Earth? Me!"

The 61st annual Grammy Awards air Feb. 10 on CBS.