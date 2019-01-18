Ariana Grande is owning her success in new single '7 rings'

Ariana Grande released the highly anticipated music video for her new single “7 rings” on Friday.

With an intro set to the tune of "My Favorite Things," the song off her upcoming fifth album has feminist undertones and lyrics.

“Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs.," she sings in one verse. “Bought matching diamonds for six of my b------. I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches.”

The lyric was inspired by an afternoon the pop star spent with her close group of friends in New York City last year.

“‘Twas a pretty rough day in nyc,” she tweeted in December. “My friends took me to Tiffany’s. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings. It was very insane and funny.”

After one of her friends suggested the moment should be a song, Grande wrote it that afternoon.

Grande also hinted that she’ll buy whatever she wants because she’s earned her massive fortune.

“I bought a crib just for the closet. Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah,” she sings.

She also references the tough year she's had: "Been through some bad s----, I should be a sad b----. Who woulda thought it'd turn me to a savage?"

Grande’s friends, including Courtney Chipolone, Victoria Monet, Alexa Luria, Tayla Parx, Njozma and Kaydence, are featured in the star’s music video.

Grande recently released the breakout hit “thank u, next,” which continues to top the charts. It has 259 million views on YouTube.

It also earned the biggest weekly streaming numbers ever for a track by a female artist, with 93.8 million streams, according to Nielsen Music.