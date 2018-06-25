BET Awards feature Childish Gambino, Anita Baker tribute and the return of Meek Mill

The 2018 BET Awards, hosted by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, were broadcast live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual show offered a star-studded lineup of performances, appearances and presenters.

Some of the night's highlights included Migos performing "Walk It" and "Stir Fry"; Nicki Minaj hitting the stage with her songs "Chun-Li" and "Rich Sex" and then joining YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean for "Big Bank"; H.E.R. performing "Focus" and then bringing Daniel Caeser out for "Best Part"; and Jamie Foxx kicking off a tribute to Anita Baker that featured Marsha Ambrosius, who sang Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture." Ledisi performed "Sweet Love" and Yolanda Adams ended the serenade with "You Bring Me Joy."

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Other notable moments of the three-hour show included performances by Ella Mai, Janelle Monae and Snoop Dogg. The crowd, however, seemed the most excited when Kevin Hart and other Philly entertainers introduced Meek Mill, who debuted his new song "Stay Woke," featuring Miguel.

The Philly rap star brought the heartbreaking reality of police brutality, gun violence and more to the stage...https://t.co/5L8kKFHJ1L — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018

In addition to the performances, Foxx engaged the crowd with a bit of awkward humor, telling Michael B. Jordan to recite a line from "Black Panther" and then later asking Childish Gambino to perform an impromptu version of "This Is America" for the crowd.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Here are Sunday night's winners:

Album of the Year Award

DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

Beyoncé

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

Bruno Mars

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

Cardi B

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

Kendrick Lamar

Best Group Award

Migos

Best Collaboration Award

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"

Video of the Year Award

Drake, "God's Plan"

Video Director of the Year Award

Ava DuVernay

Best New Artist Award

SZA

Best International Act Award

Davido (Nigeria)

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"

BET Her Award

Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"

Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award

Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"

Best Actress

Tiffany Haddish

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman

Young Stars

Yara Shahidi

Best Movie

Black Panther

Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year

LeBron James

Lifetime Achievement Award

Anita Baker