BET Awards feature Childish Gambino, Anita Baker tribute and the return of Meek Mill

The 2018 BET Awards, hosted by Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, were broadcast live Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The annual show offered a star-studded lineup of performances, appearances and presenters.
Some of the night's highlights included Migos performing "Walk It" and "Stir Fry"; Nicki Minaj hitting the stage with her songs "Chun-Li" and "Rich Sex" and then joining YG, 2 Chainz and Big Sean for "Big Bank"; H.E.R. performing "Focus" and then bringing Daniel Caeser out for "Best Part"; and Jamie Foxx kicking off a tribute to Anita Baker that featured Marsha Ambrosius, who sang Baker's "Caught Up in the Rapture." Ledisi performed "Sweet Love" and Yolanda Adams ended the serenade with "You Bring Me Joy."
Twitter Responds to Anita Baker's Tribute! https://t.co/6pjPNY33Wj #betawards— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018
Other notable moments of the three-hour show included performances by Ella Mai, Janelle Monae and Snoop Dogg. The crowd, however, seemed the most excited when Kevin Hart and other Philly entertainers introduced Meek Mill, who debuted his new song "Stay Woke," featuring Miguel.
The Philly rap star brought the heartbreaking reality of police brutality, gun violence and more to the stage...https://t.co/5L8kKFHJ1L— #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 25, 2018
In addition to the performances, Foxx engaged the crowd with a bit of awkward humor, telling Michael B. Jordan to recite a line from "Black Panther" and then later asking Childish Gambino to perform an impromptu version of "This Is America" for the crowd.
Here are Sunday night's winners:
Album of the Year Award
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Kendrick Lamar
Best Group Award
Migos
Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Video of the Year Award
Drake, "God's Plan"
Video Director of the Year Award
Ava DuVernay
Best New Artist Award
SZA
Best International Act Award
Davido (Nigeria)
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
BET Her Award
Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Best Actress
Tiffany Haddish
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman
Young Stars
Yara Shahidi
Best Movie
Black Panther
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Sportsman of the Year
LeBron James
Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker