Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Bill Clinton and more send well-wishes to Aretha Franklin

As the iconic Aretha Franklin reportedly battles an unknown illness, singers, actors, activists and politicians from all walks of life are wishing the singer well and keeping her in their prayers.

According to the Associated Press, Franklin "is seriously ill," but no other details were provided.

The soul singer and legend, 76, has influenced and entertained millions, including Jay Z and Beyonce, who dedicated their concert Monday night to Franklin.

While the duo were performing at Ford Field in Franklin's hometown of Detroit, they told the singer "we love you" and thanked her for her "beautiful music," the Detroit Free Press reported.

Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images

"Adding my prayers to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today." Beyonce and Jay-Z honor Aretha Franklin with a musical tribute as thoughts and prayers pour in for the "gravely ill" Queen of Soul: https://t.co/0wZJnpowI9 pic.twitter.com/eM5gri0CDN — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 14, 2018

Other music icons like Rod Stewart and Mariah Carey also spoke up with well wishes, in addition to Bey and Jay.

Even former President Bill Clinton wrote a lengthy note on Twitter, which read, "Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you."

Here are some of the positive thoughts sent Franklin's way:

Thinking about you @ArethaFranklin. Lots of love. - Sir Rod xxx — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 14, 2018

Like people all around the world, Hillary and I are thinking about Aretha Franklin tonight & listening to her music that has been such an important part of our lives the last 50 years. We hope you’ll lift her up by listening and sharing her songs that have meant the most to you. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 14, 2018

CHAKA KHAN - RESPECT - ???? ARETHA FRANKLIN

I fall asleep tonight with a heavy heart & a prayer for my soul sister ????????????https://t.co/0WOKwNw0VX #ArethaFranklin — Chaka Khan (@ChakaKhan) August 14, 2018

Praying for the Queen of Soul ???? #ArethaFranklin pic.twitter.com/5cfNPrQrq3 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 13, 2018

Pray for the Queen, Aretha Franklin, a true warrior and my dear friend. pic.twitter.com/NGltlXONDY — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 13, 2018

Adding my prayer to the galaxy of prayers for Aretha today https://t.co/DsG1ccqKnC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 13, 2018

My prayers are with Aretha Franklin & her family during this difficult time ???? LOOK BELOW @ what I tweeted at the top of the year we MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music...?? https://t.co/VVacLxcMSI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 13, 2018

Aretha Franklin sending you and your family love and light during this time. Your work was always original. Your voice, Incredibly moving and inspiring. Your sound, yours alone. #OneOfAKind — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 13, 2018

Before we go to sleep, let’s offer a thought or a prayer, for @ArethaFranklin. Truly one of the most magnificent voices and artists to grace us. Ever. — Wayne Brady (@WayneBrady) August 14, 2018