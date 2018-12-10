Beyonce performs at high-profile Indian wedding festivities

Beyoncé has not let the end of her 48-stop "On the Run II," joint tour with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, prevent her from performing.

While the singer has remained relatively quiet since the tour wrapped in October, the star recently took to social media to share some photos from a singing engagement she had at one of the most high-profile events in India’s social calendar.

She performed at the pre-wedding festivities of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

The bride is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, one of the richest men in the world, and the groom is the son of Ajay Piramal, another successful Indian billionaire.

Sunil Verma/AP

The international music icon’s performance fee likely wasn’t an issue.

Ambani and Piramal are set to marry this week, but celebrations were underway throughout the past weekend.

Beyoncé shared several photos of her looks from the festivities. Her red bejeweled, tulle gown was designed by Indian fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

While her gold bespoke bodysuit is from another Indian fashion house, Falguni Shane Peacock.

She also shared a video of her performance.

The guest list for the star-studded soirée reportedly includes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, newly-married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Arianna Huffington and Indian actor Deepika Padukone, to name a few.

Indian actor Vidya Balan shared a photo with Clinton.