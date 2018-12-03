All the epic details of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding weekend

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot this weekend in India in front of friends and family and the extravaganza included Indian traditions and an epic family dance battle. Yes, that happened!

It was reported last week that two ceremonies would be held. Chopra, 36, said both she and the guests would need a vacation after this wedding and she wasn't kidding!

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures," the actress wrote on Instagram.

She accompanied the heartfelt note with a slew of fun pics from the wedding weekend.

"Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed," she added in the post.

Chopra wasn't done giving the world a peek inside her amazing once-in-a-lifetime weekend.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," she wrote next to videos and pictures of a traditional dance battle, the Sangeet, between the families.

Jonas, 26, posted his own videos and pics, writing, "What an amazing start to a lifetime!!"

He made sure to share a nice look at his brothers all dressed up in traditional Indian garb for the big day, captioned "family."

Last week, the power couple gave an interview to Vogue, previewing their nuptials on Saturday at a palace in Rajasthan.

Over the course of their whirlwind romance, Jonas said he won the Indian icon over by saying heartfelt things like "I love the way you look at the world. I love the drive you have."

And while Chopra admits she's never been one to gush about a guy, especially to the press, Jonas is different.

"What is happening? I’ve not known myself like this,” she told Vogue. “This guy turned me into such a girl! If I could blush, I’d be tomato red right now.”

They also told the magazine there would be two ceremonies, one a traditional Indian wedding and the other a Christian service officiated by Jonas’ father.

It was also a three-day event and Chopra said one of her outfits would be a custom gown by Ralph Lauren.

Other guests posted pictures of the big bash as well and we can't stop looking, staring and dreaming!