Beyonce posts new photos of twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on the beach

Beyonce gave her fans a treat with an inside look at her personal life right before Christmas.

The 37-year-old mother of three shared several snaps from a recent trip to India, including two photos of her 18-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, on her site.

The twins are rarely featured on her social media accounts -- aside from a few photos posted to her website every once in a while.

Beyonce holds Rumi in the air in one image she shared.

beyonce.com

The twins were also pictured sitting next to each other on a beach.

beyonce.com

In September, the singer reflected on her life and motherhood in a post on Instagram.

"At 36, I became a new mother of 3. I breastfed twins. I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years. I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy," she wrote.

"Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love. And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it," she continued.

She also expressed her appreciation for the blessings she's had, writing, "This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life."

Her mother, Tina Knowles, shared a photo of the twins with Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, in June.

Tina Knowles' post sent her daughter's fans into a frenzy, naturally.