'Black Panther,' 'Stranger Things' lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

The nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards have been revealed, with "Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" leading the pack.

Interested in MTV Movie Awards? Add MTV Movie Awards as an interest to stay up to date on the latest MTV Movie Awards news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"Black Panther" received the most nominations overall with seven, including Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team. Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular hero, scored two nods for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero; Letitia Wright was nominated in the Scene Stealer category; and Michael B. Jordan is recognized in the Best Villain category.

Other movie nominees include "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Wonder Woman," "Girls Trip" and "IT."

Netflix’s "Stranger Things" leads the TV nods with six nominations, including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show, for Millie Bobby Brown.

"Riverdale," "13 Reasons Why," "grown-ish" and "Game of Thrones" also received nominations on the TV side.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place June 18 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Tiffany Haddish, a nominee this year for Best Comedic Performance in Girls Trip, will host.

Here are the nominees:

BEST MOVIE Avengers: Infinity War Black Panther Girls Trip IT Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW 13 Reasons Why Game of Thrones grown-ish Riverdale Stranger Things

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why Issa Rae – Insecure Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael) Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram) Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade) Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica) Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri) IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane) Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech) Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek Kate McKinnon – SNL Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter) Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight) Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku) Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor) Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated Gaga: Five Foot Two Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES The Kardashians Love & Hip Hop Real Housewives RuPaul’s Drag Race Vanderpump Rules