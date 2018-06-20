More than a week after the drowning death of his 19-month-old daughter, Bode Miller spoke out Tuesday, thanking friends and family who have supported the former Olympian and his family through the terrible tragedy.

"We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support -- we are truly touched and blessed," Miller posted to Instagram, alongside a picture of him with his daughter Emmy, who died more than a week ago.

The Orange County Coroner's Office confirmed Emmy's death to ABC News early last week, adding that Miller's wife Morgan Beck and their daughter were at a neighbor's house, when the baby got away. She was later found in the pool and then rushed to the hospital.

"Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education," Miller continued in his most recent post. "We are inspired to make our baby girls memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts."

As of now, the GoFundMe started by the family friend has raised more than $26,000 of its $40,000 goal.

The description on the fundraiser reads, "As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, we have responded to the community out cry of wanting to help. The money raised from this gofundme will be used to set up a Foundation in honor of sweet Emeline [Emmy] Grier."

This is the second time Miller has thanked those closest to him while he and his family attempts to grieve past this "impossible time."

At the time of Emmy's death, the Millers released a heartbreaking statement online, writing, "We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday."

Miller, 40, and Beck Miller, 31, married in 2012 and welcomed their eldest son Nash in May 2015. Emeline, or Emmy, came along the next year.

Currently, the couple is expecting their third child, who's due in October. Miller also has two other children from previous relationships.