After Angelina Jolie claimed in court documents that her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, hadn't paid "meaningful" formal child support since their split about two years ago, the actor's attorneys fired back in a new filing of their own Wednesday, aserting that Pitt has contributed more than $1.3 million in bills for Jolie and their six children and loaned the actress $8 million to help her buy her current home.

In the court documents, obtained by "Good Morning America," Pitt's lawyers also contend that at a hearing last week, Jolie's attorney did not mention any child support issues and claim that asking to schedule a new hearing on the subject is "calculated to increase conflict."

Pitt's lawyers also slammed Jolie's filing as a "thinly-veiled effort to manipulate media coverage."

Jolie's spokeswoman, Mindy Nyby, responded to those claims on Tuesday.

"The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children," Nyby said.

Jolie, 43, filed for divorce from Pitt, 53, in 2016, after two years of marriage and more than a decade as a couple. The actress has primary custody of the their six children: Maddox, 17; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10.

Yet in June, a judge in the divorce case made several stipulations to ensure that Pitt maintains a close relationship with them. Those demands include a new visitation schedule for the summer and for Jolie to arrange a phone call between their kids and the children's doctors in which it would be explained that "the court has determined each of them are safe with their father."

The actress and her team were furious about the release of those documents, which were obtained by The Blast and reviewed by ABC News, calling them "misleading" and "not in the best interest of the children."

In a statement released at the time, Jolie's team insisted that the family court negotiations remain private.

"From the start, Angelina has been focused on their health and needs, which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately."

"It’s deplorable that someone for their own selfish reasons leaked selective portions of the confidential and sealed court record to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening."