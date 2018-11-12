Bruno Mars wraps up tour by treating 24,000 Hawaiians to Thanksgiving dinner

Nov 12, 2018, 4:42 PM ET
PHOTO: Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE
Bruno Mars speaks onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.

On Sunday night, Bruno Mars celebrated the end of his 24K Magic World Tour in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii, by picking up the dinner tab...for 24,000 Hawaiians.

Bruno did it by donating to the 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division of The Salvation Army.

(MORE: Cardi B pulls out of world tour post baby: 'I underestimated this whole mommy thing')

That covered the costs of providing food to an additional 24,000 folks in need of a complete Thanksgiving holiday meal, including those who are homebound.

View this post on Instagram

Magnum P.I.M.P #AlohaStadium #Hawaii

A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Nov 10, 2018 at 6:33pm PST

Sunday night's show marked the close of Bruno's 200-date world tour, which ran for nearly two years.

The show was the third of a three-night homecoming at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, where he became the first artist to sell out three back-to-back shows there. The previous record of two shows was held by U2 and Michael Jackson.

Bruno's 24K Magic tour came in support of his "24K Magic" album, released two years ago this month. Earlier this year, the album and its singles swept the Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

Comments