Bruno Mars wraps up tour by treating 24,000 Hawaiians to Thanksgiving dinner

On Sunday night, Bruno Mars celebrated the end of his 24K Magic World Tour in his hometown of Honolulu, Hawaii, by picking up the dinner tab...for 24,000 Hawaiians.

Bruno did it by donating to the 48th annual Thanksgiving Dinner meal program of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division of The Salvation Army.

That covered the costs of providing food to an additional 24,000 folks in need of a complete Thanksgiving holiday meal, including those who are homebound.

Sunday night's show marked the close of Bruno's 200-date world tour, which ran for nearly two years.

The show was the third of a three-night homecoming at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, where he became the first artist to sell out three back-to-back shows there. The previous record of two shows was held by U2 and Michael Jackson.

Bruno's 24K Magic tour came in support of his "24K Magic" album, released two years ago this month. Earlier this year, the album and its singles swept the Grammy Awards, winning Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.