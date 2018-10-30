Cardi B opens up about fears of motherhood, dreams for her daughter Kulture

Oct 30, 2018, 1:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Rapper Cardi B arrives at the 2018 American Music Awards on Oct. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles.PlayValerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Cardi B shares her unusual fear about childbirth

There's nothing more important in the entire world to Cardi B than her baby daughter, Kulture.

The 26-year-old rapper and designer postponed a world tour earlier this summer to be with her 3-month-old and the doting mother said it's harder than ever to leave Kulture's side.

(MORE: Cardi B pulls out of world tour post baby: 'I underestimated this whole mommy thing')

"I read that babies forget people so quick; I don’t want her to forget me. I don’t want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom," she told People en Espanol.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you so much @peopleenespanol! I love it!

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2018 at 5:34am PDT

Cardi is like most loving mothers, adding that she wants to be the one to calm her baby down when she's crying or needs to eat.

Even a week away from Kulture "would just drive me insane," she said.

Cardi said she and her husband Offset will raise little Kulture with all the luxuries that a celeb lifestyle allows. But she also wants to show her where she came from: the Bronx.

View this post on Instagram

WINNERS @offsetyrn

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 9, 2018 at 10:59pm PDT

"I will be taking her to her cousin’s, her grandmother’s house, and I would like her to see how the people in my community live," she explained. "I would like for her to be humble, for her to want to share, for her not to be snobby."

(MORE: Cardi B welcomes a daughter, Kulture, with rapper Offset)

In a separate interview with E News, Cardi opened up again about her bouts with postpartum depression.

"I was like, 'There's no way I can get postpartum, my life is great right now,'" she said. "And out of nowhere, you just start feeling so vulnerable, so sad and so overprotective."

And Cardi appears to be putting motherhood front and center.

In July, she announced she was dropping out of Bruno Mars' Magic World Tour, writing on social media, "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. "I think underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I not ready physically, but I am not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."

Comments