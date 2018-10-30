There's nothing more important in the entire world to Cardi B than her baby daughter, Kulture.

The 26-year-old rapper and designer postponed a world tour earlier this summer to be with her 3-month-old and the doting mother said it's harder than ever to leave Kulture's side.

"I read that babies forget people so quick; I don’t want her to forget me. I don’t want her thinking that somebody else is her mom; I want her to love me as her mom," she told People en Espanol.

Cardi is like most loving mothers, adding that she wants to be the one to calm her baby down when she's crying or needs to eat.

Even a week away from Kulture "would just drive me insane," she said.

Cardi said she and her husband Offset will raise little Kulture with all the luxuries that a celeb lifestyle allows. But she also wants to show her where she came from: the Bronx.

"I will be taking her to her cousin’s, her grandmother’s house, and I would like her to see how the people in my community live," she explained. "I would like for her to be humble, for her to want to share, for her not to be snobby."

In a separate interview with E News, Cardi opened up again about her bouts with postpartum depression.

"I was like, 'There's no way I can get postpartum, my life is great right now,'" she said. "And out of nowhere, you just start feeling so vulnerable, so sad and so overprotective."

And Cardi appears to be putting motherhood front and center.

In July, she announced she was dropping out of Bruno Mars' Magic World Tour, writing on social media, "I thought that after giving birth to my daughter that 6 weeks would be enough time for me to recover mentally and physically. "I think underestimated this whole mommy thing. Not only am I not ready physically, but I am not ready to leave my baby behind since the doctors explained it's not healthy for her to be on the road."