Cardi B slams rumors that her relationship, split from Offset was for 'publicity'

Dec 10, 2018, 11:38 AM ET
PHOTO: Offset and Cardi B arrive at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Oct. 9, 2018.PlayJordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FILE
It's been an up-and-down year for rap sensation Cardi B.

In 2018, the 26-year-old star welcomed her daughter Kulture and racked up five Grammy nominations. But she's also dealt with a highly-publicized feud with Nicki Minaj and now a split from husband, Offset.

But at her core, Cardi B is a mother first, and went live on Instagram Sunday to slam any rumors that her breakup was for publicity.

She said that in no way would she ever want publicity that could "have my daughter looking at me crazy when she gets older."

PHOTO: Cardi B and Offset backstage at an event in Las Vegas, April 26, 2018.John Parra/Getty Images, FILE
Cardi B and Offset backstage at an event in Las Vegas, April 26, 2018.

"There's a kid involved," she added, slamming people spreading rumors about the nature of their relationship.

"I've been seeing a lot of things [saying] my relationship was fake," she continued, saying that the "love" her and Offset had was real and genuine.

Cardi’s Instagram post was an explicit-laden, 17-minute video, and more than 100,000 of her fans tuned in to see what she had to say.

Last week, the rapper revealed that she and her husband "grew out of love" and that the two are planning to get divorced.

"He's always somebody that I run to to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out for us for a long time and it's nobody's fault," she said.

"My relationship was never fake,” Cardi added. “We fell in love with each other."

Making the video seemed cathartic for Cardi B, where in addition to slamming rumors, she also questioned if her relationship with Offset "maybe" moved too fast.

"Maybe I did, maybe I didn't, but s--- happens," she said. "People fall in love, people get married, people have kids."

Cardi said that while the duo are no longer together, "I learned a lot" from him and "my husband helped me" adjust to her new fame and navigate the music industry.

