Celebrities are heading to the polls in droves for the 2018 midterm elections.

Political activism has taken off across the nation and many Hollywood stars are trying to persuade Americans why it's so important to vote Tuesday.

They're tweeting and posting pics at the polls, a reminder to their fans to cast a ballot.

Chadwick Boseman looks to inspire look young voters

The "Black Panther" star addressed young voters in a video posted to his Instagram.

"I believe in you. I think you can turn our nation around," Boseman said. "You can make it live up to what it's supposed to do. It's not just that you're the future, you're actually the present, you're actually what we're supposed to be at this moment."

"Vote for whoever you want — vote for what you believe in — but I believe that the majority of you can see what's actually happening, and you want things to change,” he added.

Rihanna issues last-minute plea to register

The singer alerted her followers about same day voter registration in some states. She also added that the time to take action is now.

“The most important day for the rest of your lives...all you have is right now! TODAY!!” she wrote alongside the post. “If you’re tired of complaining about the state of the country and government, get up and do something about it!!! #VOTE ... simple!!! You have no excuse, and If you live in any of these states it’s not too late to register today!! C’mon man, LETS GO!!!!!“

Taylor Swift encourages her massive following to vote

The singer called on her 12 million Instagram followers to get to the polls for the 2018 midterm elections in a series of videos she posted.

Taylor Swift via Instagram Story about how the youth vote is so important.

??: @TSwiftNZpic.twitter.com/kAXgE2AtoJ — SWIFTIES (@SwiftiesIndia) November 6, 2018

“It's not enough to just want change. It's not enough to just want to vote,” she said in one video. “You have to go and make change by voting, and today is your opportunity to do that. I promise you it feels so wonderful to exercise that right that you have.”

Zoe Saldana urges followers to share their owning voting videos

Zoe Saldana, who has been public in her support for Andrew Gillum, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, posted on social media about why today is such a pivotal moment in history.

“We ALL have at least one reason to vote on November 6,” she said. “As a Latina, I know I have to vote. I’m voting because my vote is my voice. And you…? Why are you going to vote?”

She encouraged her followers to make their own videos to share what’s motivating them to vote.

Mariah Carey gets the word out in full glam

The singer reminded her followers to vote in an Instagram video.

"Everybody get out there and vote!” she said. “Vote, darlings! Don't be bleak."

Jeff Goldblum shows off his voting sticker

The actor shared a post showing off his voting sticker, attaching a quote from the fictional character, President Thomas J. Whitmore, in the 1996 film "Independence Day."

“Mankind -- that word should have new meaning for all of us today," he wrote. "We can't be consumed by our petty differences anymore. We will be united in our common interests..We're fighting for our right to live, to exist..‘We will not go quietly into the night! We will not vanish without a fight! We're going to live on! We're going to survive!’”

Amy Schumer heads into the rain to vote

The comedian, who has been extremely vocal about politics in recent weeks, shared a snap after visiting the polls.

Seth Myers brings his family to the polls

Late night host Seth Meyers shared a photo with his wife and son at the polls.

“Our son was disappointed because he thought we were going to 'boat' but otherwise a success! #Vote,” he captioned the post.

Mark Ruffalo: ‘#Vote for the wholeness of America’

Ruffalo posted a photo of an MTA voting notice on his Instagram platform.

"Today we get to #vote for the wholeness of America, the beautiful sum of our many different parts,” he wrote alongside the post. “We get to choose moving forward together and taking care of peoples health. We vote for an America for all us; every color, every creed, every gender and every way that people choose to express their love.”

“I’ll be posting in my highlights throughout the day for different volunteer opportunities you participate in to help push races in need #GOTV #IVoted,” he added.

Sophia Bush says she was singing down the street after voting

The actress shared that she voted early and attached a number of voter hotlines to help people that might need assistance with voting. “It was honestly so much fun. So poignant,” she wrote about her voting experience. ”I went skipping down the street singing afterward. No joke!”

She also attached a poem from poet Cleo Wade on the importance of voting.

Emmy Rossum proudly sports her voting attire

“Shameless” actor Emmy Rossum shared a post wearing a white sweatshirt emblazoned with the message, “I am a voter.”

On Monday, she shared a message on the social platform that read: "Vote. Vote like our life, our freedom, our future depends on it. Because it does."

Karlie Kloss shares note on gun violence on voting day

Karlie Kloss shared a photo of herself next to a New York City sidewalk featuring the word "vote."

She captioned her post, “96 Americans are killed by guns everyday. Bring your thoughts and prayers to the polls tomorrow #VOTE.”

Willie Nelson shares a photo after voting

The country music legend, who endorsed Texas Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, shared a selfie on his Instagram with his voting sticker.

Jim Carrey makes pointed statement on voting day

The actor tweeted a political drawing, “Shameless lies. Endless indictments. The rise of racist hate groups. Kidnapped children. Contempt for rule of law - and quite possibly TREASON. Let's end this ill-wind that’s blowing America off-balance and turning us against each other.”

“VOTE DEMOCRAT!” he added.

Alec Baldwin looks to Lincoln

Actor Alec Baldwin shared a quote commonly attributed to Abraham Lincoln.

"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves," the quote reads.

Drew Barrymore shares a funny snap

Drew Barrymore shared a selfie with her voting sticker.