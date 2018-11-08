Chrissy Teigen claps back after invasive question about breastfeeding

Nov 8, 2018, 11:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Chrissy Teigen seen out and about in Manhattan on Sept. 19, 2018 in New York.Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen seen out and about in Manhattan on Sept. 19, 2018 in New York.

Chrissy Teigen strikes again!

After her husband John Legend posted a simple photo earlier this week of his wife feeding their son Miles, someone felt the need to comment and ask why the mother of two wasn't breastfeeding anymore.

In the picture, you see Teigen with her mother, daughter Luna and 5-month-old boy.

Teigen basically had the best comeback; she wrote in the comments, "john never breastfed Miles."

Five hundred Instagram users loved her response.

"That's right," one woman wrote. "We must elevate each other as women. Because we rock. We rock the world. One boob or formula bottle at a time."

Another wrote in response to the post, "*Waits for all the stupid comments asking if Chrissy is still breastfeeding cos apparently everyone birthed him and it’s their business."

But fan said it best: "Absolutely love your sense of humour and the way you handle yourself. Great role model mumma."

