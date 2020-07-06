Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels dies at 83 The famous country hit maker died Monday at age 83.

Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie Daniels died unexpectedly Monday morning, according to his publicist.

The 83-year-old suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, according to doctors at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.

Born in 1936 in Wilmington, North Carolina, the multi-instrumentalist was best known for his monster crossover hit from 1979, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." It made it to No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, and won Daniels the Grammy for best country vocal performance. The next year, it was included in the iconic John Travolta film, "Urban Cowboy," with Daniels making an appearance onscreen as well.

The legend found his first success in 1964, writing the song "It Hurts Me," which was recorded by Elvis Presley, and was soon in demand as a session musician, working on projects by the likes of Bob Dylan and the Marshall Tucker Band.

Daniels released his first solo album in 1971, and by 1973, had taken the track "Uneasy Rider" to No. 9 on Billboard’s pop chart. In 1974, Daniels launched the first of what would become his legendary Volunteer Jam, a star-studded tradition that was still set to continue in February of next year.

The singer's chart run continued into the 1980s, as hits like "In America," "Drinkin’ My Baby Goodbye," "Boogie Woogie Fiddle Country Blues," and "Simple Man," found a home on the country chart.

Musician Charlie Daniels performs onstage during 2016 CMA Festival, June 9, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Outspoken about his conservative political views, Daniels was also a passionate supporter of America’s military. In 2014, he founded The Journey Home Project, a nonprofit which helps veterans transition back into life at home.

Two of Daniels' biggest accolades came later in life. In 2008, he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and in 2016, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Daniels continued to tour and raise money for his charitable causes even into his 80s. He’s survived by his wife, Hazel, and their son, Charlie Daniels, Jr.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in the coming days.