Adam Rippon proved he is indeed still America's sweetheart.

The Olympic figure skater was crowned the winner of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" Monday night after four short weeks of competition. He shared the mirrorball trophy with his professional dance partner, Jenna Johnson.

Adam's fellow finalists -- figure skater Tonya Harding and partner Sasha Farber, and the Washington Redskins' Josh Norman and partner Sharna Burgess -- put up a good fight, though. Each of the couples received at least one perfect score during the finale.

The three pairs each performed two dances, the final one being freestyle. Their votes from last week then were tallied with the judges' scores to determine the winner.

Here’s how it all went down:

Tonya and Sasha

First, they performed a Viennese Waltz. Judge Len Goodman praised the performance, saying they had "great control" and that it was "beautifully danced." Judge Bruno Tonioli said it was like watching a "born again Tonya," though judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that Tonya looked more nervous than usual.

Score: 26/30

For their freestyle, they danced to "I Will Survive," beginning with Tonya being lowered from the ceiling on a platform. The dramatic entrance gave way to a number full of lifts, flips and spins. Carrie Ann gave them a standing ovation and gave Tonya a big hug. The dance earned Tonya her first perfect score of the competition.

Score: 30/30

Josh and Sharna

They dance the foxtrot for their first dance, and Josh kept his shirt on for a change. "Did it hinder you having all those clothes on?" host Tom Bergeron joked. Sharna almost slipped on her dress during one of the spins, but Josh caught her.

Score: 27/30

Josh's shirt was off again for their freestyle, a football-themed number that ended with a wall of rain indoors. Bruno praised Josh for his powerful presence and Carrie Ann gave props to Sharna for her choreography. It was perfect-score material.

Score: 30/30

Adam and Jenna

Their first dance was a peppy jazz number that got a standing ovation from the audience. Carrie Ann called them the "wonder twins of dance," while Bruno said it was "exquisitely theatrical." It got a perfect score from the judges.

Score: 30/30

Their freestyle was not quite as strong. The bizarre dance involved large pink fans, some vogueing and Adam in a black bowlcut wig. The judges commended Adam on the dance's unconventional style, but Carrie Ann said she felt like it was missing something.

Score: 28/30

The finale concluded with a group number by all of the couples from this season, before Adam and Jenna were announced as the winners of the mirrorball trophy.