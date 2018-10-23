'Dancing With the Stars' recap: A miracle happens on Disney night

The "Dancing With the Stars" ballroom became the Happiest Place on Earth Monday as the contestants suited up for Disney night. And to keep everyone happy, nobody went home at the end of the evening.

While couples Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten and DeMarcus Ware and Lindsey Arnold were both in jeopardy, host Tom Bergeron announced, "The couple leaving us right now is....neither of you! It's Disney Night! You're all safe!"

There was a tie for first place: Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke and Alexis and Alan each scored a 29/30. Juan Pablo and Cheryl did a Viennese waltz to "Gaston" from "Beauty & the Beast," which fulfilled a childhood fantasy for the "Fuller House" actor.

Alexis and Alan did a foxtrot to "Just Around the Riverbend" from "Pocahontas." After rumors the two might be more than dance partners, a producer asked Alexis, "Have any feelings developed for Alan?" to which she laughed and said, "No comment."

The most emotional moment of the night came after Mary Lou Retton and her partner Sasha Farber did a contemporary dance to "Reflection" from "Mulan." Mary Lou ended the dance in tears, talking about how she's become so much more vulnerable as a result of the competition.

Once again, the lowest score of the night went to "Grocery Store Joe" Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson. Though the judges insisted they saw some improvement, his jive to the Imagine Dragons song "Zero," from the upcoming animated sequel "Ralph Breaks the Internet," only earned 17/30.

Here's a look at the scores:

Highest scores:

"Gaston" from "Beauty & the Beast": Juan Pablo Di Pace with Cheryl Burke, 29/30

"Just Around the Riverbend" from "Pocahontas": Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten, 29/30

Other scores:

Theme from "The Incredibles 2": Milo Manheim with Witney Carson 27/30

"A Star Is Born" from "Hercules": DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold 26/30

"Reflection" from "Mulan": Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber 25/30

"When Will My Life Begin?" from "Tangled": Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe 24/30

"Wanna Be Like You" from "The Jungle Book": John Schneider with Emma Slater 24/30

"Part of Your World" from "The Little Mermaid": Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess 21/30

Lowest score:

"Zero" from "Ralph Breaks the Internet": Joe Amabile with Jenna Johnson 17/30

"Dancing With the Stars" returns next Monday night on ABC.