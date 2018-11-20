Radio personality Bobby Bones is crediting good, old fashioned hard work for winning the season 27 finale of "Dancing With the Stars."

Interested in DWTS? Add DWTS as an interest to stay up to date on the latest DWTS news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Bones and his pro partner, Sharna Burgess, appeared live on "Good Morning America" alongside finalists Milo Manheim, Alexis Ren and Evanna Lynch just hours after Bones' big win.

"To everyone who is told 'no,' I just want to say that it doesn't matter where you're coming from because we came from the lowest spot," Bones said on "GMA." "It wasn't that we were looking to weeks or looking to even the finale, it was practice by practice and every single practice, when we finished practice, we were like, 'OK, today is done.' We did it one day at a time, one climb at a time."

"It doesn't matter where you're coming from. It only matters where you're looking, where you're going." #DWTS Season 27 Winner @mrbobbybones has a message to everyone who has been told NO before! #DancingOnGMA @DancingABC https://t.co/XNs3l87Kh7 pic.twitter.com/Bz5VKMqiNe — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2018

He went on, "I've never danced before and every single person on this is a better dancer than me, including George [Stephanopoulos]."

Throughout the competition, Bones and Burgess were never among the highest-scoring couples but they eventually emerged as fan favorites. The judges saluted Bones as "the people's champion" and praised his ability to entertain.

This is a sight we never thought we'd see -- @RobinRoberts and @michaelstrahan doing "The Floss!" ??@DancingABC -- we might have your new competitors right here!#DancingOnGMA https://t.co/XNs3l87Kh7 pic.twitter.com/Em53kOxanv — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 20, 2018

Bones' only perfect scores of the competition came after his and Burgess' freestyle to the song "The Greatest Show."

"I had the best coach and best teammate who figured out how to teach me," Bones said of Burgess. "I didn't know what I was doing at all and she taught me and we're here because of that."

You guys did this. Thank you. Champions ! pic.twitter.com/aEaeGLuCQn — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) November 20, 2018

Burgess said she and Bones were not focused on being the best dancers on the floor.

"Like Bobby said, it was week to week, practice to practice, are we getting better and what more can we do?" she said. "I love that Bobby really lives up to that. Fail until you don't. That was really our message the whole season."

Grateful for many things right now. Grateful for you that’s seeing this. Grateful for her. Grateful for the experience . Grateful for this mirrorball. And grateful for this picture . pic.twitter.com/dvqAJwjPyn — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) November 20, 2018

Bones once joked that if he made it far on "DWTS," ABC would offer him "The Bachelor" next.

"I'm in," he said.

ABC News' Andrea Dresdale contributed to this report.