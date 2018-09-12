Actress Nancy McKeon, NFL star DeMarcus Ware, R&B singer Tinashe and more celebrities will be battling it out on the dance floor for the highly-anticipated upcoming season of "Dancing With the Stars."

Interested in DWTS? Add DWTS as an interest to stay up to date on the latest DWTS news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The full lineup of celebs who will be battling against each other for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy during season 27 of the hit show was revealed on "Good Morning America" today. Fans also learned who which pro dancers will be returning to the show this year.

The new season of "DWTS" will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check out the full list of celebs, and their pro partners, below.

Full list of celebrities and their professional dance partners, who will compete on season 27 of "DWTS."

Bobby Bones with Sharna Burgess

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Bobby Bones, a country music radio personality and the host of "The Bobby Bones Show," will dance with Sharna Burgess.

DeMarcus Ware with Lindsay Arnold

Craig Sjodin/ABC

NFL superstar DeMarcus Ware, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos before he retired in 2017, will dance with Lindsay Arnold.

Joe Amabile with Jenna Johnson

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Known as "Grocery Store Joe," Joe Amabile rose to fame as a fan-favorite on "The Bachelorette" season 14 and then on "Bachelor in Paradise" season 5. The Chicago native and grocery store owner will dance with Jenna Johnson. Johnson is engaged to fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

John Schneider with Emma Slater

Craig Sjodin/ABC

John Schneider rose to fame for his role of Bo Duke on the iconic TV series "The Dukes of Hazzard." He is also well known for his role on "Smallville." In addition to his acting career, Schneider is a country music singer. He will dance with Emma Slater.

Juan Pablo DiPace with Cheryl Burke

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"Mamma Mia!" and "Fuller House" actor Juan Pablo DiPace will battle it out on the dance floor this season alongside "DWTS" veteran Cheryl Burke.

Milo Manheim with Witney Carson

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Milo Manheim is a teen actor who skyrocketed to fame after starring in the Disney Channel Original Movie, "Zombies." The 17-year-old will dance with Witney Carson.

Alexis Ren with Alan Bersten

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Social media superstar and model Alexis Ren has more than 12 million fans across all of her social networks. She will dance with Alan Bersten.

Danelle Umstead with Artem Chigvintsev

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Umstead is a Paralympic adaptive skier. Umstead has Retinitis Pigmentosa, a genetic eye condition where the retina progressively degenerates and eventually leads to blindness. She currently has no central vision and is losing her peripheral vision. She will dance with Artem Chigvintsev.

Evanna Lynch with Keo Motsepe

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The "Harry Potter" actress Evanna Lynch will hit the dance floor in season 27 alongside Keo Motsepe.

Mary Lou Retton with Sasha Farber

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Former Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton, who became the first American woman to win a gold medal in gymnastics during the 1984 Summer Olympics, will compete on the ballroom alongside fan-favorite pro dancer Sasha Farber.

Nancy McKeon with Val Chmerkovskiy

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"The Facts of Life" star Nancy McKeon will be competing alongside veteran "DWTS" pro Val Chmerkovskiy.

Nikki Glaser with Gleb Savchenko

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Nikki Glaser is a comedian who currently hosts "You Up with Nikki Glaser" for SiriusXM. Previously, she hosted and produced "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser" for Comedy Central. She will be competing with Gleb Savchenko.

Tinashe with Brandon Armstrong

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Up-and-coming R&B music superstar Tinashe will be hitting the dance floor, competing for the Mirror Ball trophy with the latest "DWTS" pro Brandon Armstrong.

The new season of "DWTS" will premiere on Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.