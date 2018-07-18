Fans know David Spade from "Tommy Boy" and "Joe Dirt" and, now, the comedian has two hilarious new projects.

Spade stopped by to join "Good Morning America" Wednesday to chat about his latest Netflix movie and his autobiographical audiobook, "A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World."

"It's fun to write because some people have a ghost writer or there's books about girls that go, 'I got great abs' and they're writing seven books about it," Spade joked, referring to his audiobook. "I'm like, 'I can't even find one book about my whole life and you have seven [books] about your abs?' So I try to dig in there and find funny things and then reading it is like doing a show. It's a little performance. It's like a comedy album, basically."

As for his new film, "Father of the Year," Spade said it's a coincidence that his character looks like "Joe Dirt" from his 2001 comedy.

"We just started doing the look and then I had the really long hair and it's different enough when you see it," he said. "And I'm a New Hampshire guy. I had to do a whole dialect coach, it was horrifying. It was like actual acting, which I'm not used to. I usually breeze through it."

Today marks Spade's first visit to "GMA" since the heartbreaking death of his sister-in-law, renowned fashion designer Kate Spade, who died after an apparent suicide in June.

Kate Spade was married to Spade's brother, Andy Spade. The two created the designer's fashion line together, along with parenting a 13-year-old daughter.

When Robin Roberts asked David Spade how his family was holding up, he replied, "as good as we can."

"It's been very tough, obviously," he said. "It is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork. She really made an impact. I remember when we used to hang out and it's funny because every girl I was with or anyone that knew they would see Katy, would dress differently. They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet. They'd be like... 'Are Andy and Katy going to be there?' And if they were, it was a whole, new wardrobe."

"Katy was very sweet," he added. "She would know that they were doing that and she would say some compliment... but she was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that will obviously be missed. I'll start bawling."

"Father of the Year" hits Netflix on Friday. "A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World" will be available Thursday exclusively on Audible.