'Dear Evan Hansen' is becoming a movie

Hit Broadway musical "Dear Evan Hansen" is coming to the big screen.

Universal Pictures has acquired movie rights for the six-time Tony Award-winning musical, the company confirmed to ABC News.

Ben Platt is reportedly in talks to reprise his role as the title character, Evan Hansen, for the film adaptation.

The 25-year-old critically acclaimed actor, who gave his final performance for the Broadway music in November 2017, had earned massive success and numerous accolades throughout his time playing the character.

The story centers on a young man who struggles to communicate with those around him and make sense of tragedy following his friend’s suicide.

Many believe "Dear Evan Hansen" has lent a voice to those struggling with mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Platt took home both a Tony Award for best actor in a musical and the prestigious Drama League's Distinguished Performance Award in 2017, which Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda received the year before.

Playwright and "Dear Evan Hansen" author, Steven Levenson, will write the script, while Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are producing the film, according to Variety.

Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will also be involved in the project.