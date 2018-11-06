Demi Lovato broke her months-long social media silence to encourage her 70.4 million followers to vote in today's midterm elections.

The singer, who was hospitalized this past summer for a suspected opioid drug overdose, shared a photo of herself in the voting booth, with her hand on her ballot.

This is the second time she's taken to Instagram since the incident; her first post, from August, has been deleted.

"I am so grateful to be home in time to vote! One vote can make a difference, so make sure your voice is heard!" she captioned the shot. "Now go out and #VOTE!!!!"

On July 24, paramedics transported Lovato, 26, from her Hollywood home to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following the suspected overdose, sources told ABC News at the time. The singer, who had been open about her battle with substance abuse and her six-year sobriety, shared a statement online in August, promising to "keep fighting."

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote on Instagram. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

Lovato's mother, Dianna de la Garza, told Newsmax TV the next month that Lovato was doing "really well."

"She's happy, she's healthy, she's working on her sobriety and she's getting the help she needs," de la Garza said. "That in itself encourages me about her future and about the future of our family."