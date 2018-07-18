Singer Michelle Williams took to Instagram Tuesday to write a powerful yet personal message about mental health.

The Destiny's Child star posted a lengthy message that began with her past work as an advocate for "increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help."

"I recently listened to the same advice I have given thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals," she continued candidly.

Williams didn't give specifics of what type of mental illness she sought treatment for or what kind of treatment she received, but she said "today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continued to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need."

She closed by writing, "If you change your mind, you can change your life."

The post has more than 30,000 likes and fans immediately offered their support.

"This is exactly what strength and courage looks like," one person wrote, while another added, "You are a living inspiration."

Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, also chimed in, writing, "Sending you much love and encouragement yes to your strength and bravery."

Mental illness has been a prevalent topic recently, especially after the deaths of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.

Their deaths showed that mental illness can affect anyone, regardless of status or fame.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.