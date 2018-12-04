Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs is still grieving the devastating loss of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his three children, Kim Porter.

However, the 49-year-old is attempting to move forward and accept new responsibilities in the wake of Porter’s death. On Monday, he shared a video titled "Day 1" on Twitter, opening up about his new parenting duties.

"Today the journey begins. Thank y’all for all your prayers and support," Diddy said in the car alongside three of his children. "I’m now a part of the 6 a.m. crew. This is mommy-daddy, daddy-mommy, checking in."

The rapper and entertainment mogul has three children with Porter: twins D'Lila Star and Jessie James, 11, and Christian Combs, 20. He also helped Porter raise her 27-year-old son, Quincy.

"This Daddy/Mommy thing is beautiful. I love it," he said. "You just have to get up early in the morning, like, real early, like early,” he said in the video. He captioned the clip, “New day. New life new RESPONSIBILITIES. KIM I GOT THIS. Just like you taught me!"

Diddy reflected on his responsibilities as a father while doing his carpool duties.

"All my single mothers, they know what that is. Even some single fathers. You gotta step up and play both roles. The mother’s do it all the time."

"I was trained by the best! #kimporter," he captioned the clip.

Porter died suddenly last month at just 47-years-old. Her cause of death remains unknown.

Diddy and members of his family have shared many touching tributes since her death.

"For the last three days, I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," he wrote on Instagram. "But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship."

"We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S---!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love."

He also shared a touching video tribute featuring photos of their family over the years.

"I’ll raise our family just like you taught me to. Love you forever!!!!" he wrote alongside the video.