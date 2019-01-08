Everyone is digging John Travolta's bald new do

Jan 8, 2019, 11:38 AM ET
PHOTO: John Travolta attends the Hand And Footprint Ceremony Honoring Pitbull at TCL Chinese Theatre, Dec. 14, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images,FILE
John Travolta attends the Hand And Footprint Ceremony Honoring Pitbull at TCL Chinese Theatre, Dec. 14, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.

New year, new look!

Legendary actor John Travolta recently posted a photo with the caption, "I hope everyone had a great New Year!"

But it was the picture that has people buzzing.

In the photo, Travolta, 64, has a shaved, bald head and fans are loving the new look.

I hope everyone had a great New Year!

"Hooooooot! u look better than ever John," someone commented, while another added, "Love the look! Hope you and your family have a fabulous 2019."

The post has over 130,000 likes in just a day.

It's certainly a new look for the actor, often known for his long, flowing hair.

It's not clear if it's for a film or not, but people can't stop talking.

