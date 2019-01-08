Everyone is digging John Travolta's bald new do

New year, new look!
Legendary actor John Travolta recently posted a photo with the caption, "I hope everyone had a great New Year!"
But it was the picture that has people buzzing.
In the photo, Travolta, 64, has a shaved, bald head and fans are loving the new look.
"Hooooooot! u look better than ever John," someone commented, while another added, "Love the look! Hope you and your family have a fabulous 2019."
The post has over 130,000 likes in just a day.
It's certainly a new look for the actor, often known for his long, flowing hair.
It's not clear if it's for a film or not, but people can't stop talking.
Im not gunna lie .. bald #JohnTravolta is lookin pretty good !— Justin Sylvester (@theladysitter) January 8, 2019
I gotta say #JohnTravolta looks great as a bald dude.— Eric Chapman (@ericincredible) January 7, 2019