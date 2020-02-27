Disney will bring back 'The Proud Family' with members of original voice cast "It's the perfect time to bring back this show," the producers said.

"The Proud Family," a much-loved Disney Channel animated sitcom from the 2000s, is coming back!

Many members of the original voice cast will reprise their roles in the new Disney+ series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder," Disney announced Thursday.

Kyla Pratt will return as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud and Jo Marie Payton as Suga Mama.

Karen Malina White will also reprise her role as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez and Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby Proud.

Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar will also return to produce the series once again. Calvin Brown, Jr. will co-executive produce and serve as the story editor for the show.

"In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It's the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can't wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us," Smith and Farquhar said in a joint statement.

The show is currently in production and a release date has not been announced yet. The original series' previous two seasons are also available on Disney+.

