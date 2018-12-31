Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gives his mom a new home for Christmas in emotional post

The Rock is at it again.

Dwayne Johnson just surprised his mother with a new home.

The actor is known for surprising family and fans with extravagant gifts or appearances but this may be his best yet.

Johnson, 46, posted about the surprise in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "This one felt good. Surprise! Bought my mom a new home for Christmas. All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments all across the country. Lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another."

He continued, saying, that the first home his parents ever had was one he bought them in 1999.

"They divorced about 5yrs later and as with life, stuff happens and things got a little complicated. Since then I always made sure my mom and dad have everything they’ll ever need — houses, cars etc," he added. "But the house this time is a special one and the timing is very meaningful. I told her to treat this card like it's 'Willy Wonka's Golden Ticket."

This time, his mother Ata will get to choose "any home she wants — anywhere she wants."

"I always say, if you got a good mama, then you gotta pretty good shot at becoming a decent human being. And somehow, somewhere along the line I became one lucky SOB to be able to make stuff like this happen," he said. "Merry Christmas Ma and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home."

In the clip, you see his mother break down when she finds out the amazing news.

We dare you not to tear up when watching it!