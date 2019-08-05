R&B star Khalid announced on Monday that he will be holding a benefit concert later this month to support the victims of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, which took place on Saturday.

“Over the past few days, I’ve been thinking of ways to help out and support the city,” the El-Paso native tweeted. “I’m planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.”

The death toll from the mass shooting, which took place at a Walmart, rose to 22 after two more victims died in the hospital, police said. More than two dozen people were wounded.

The Grammy-nominated artist has strong ties to the community and often pays tribute to his hometown on tour.

“Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy. Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking. Singing ‘915’ and ‘city of El Paso’ on tour every night feels indescribable,” he said in a tweet.

The singer brought up El Paso during a performance in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night.

the world loves you El Paso https://t.co/ctSBPcqyDa — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) August 4, 2019

“All you guys send El Paso your love and your prayers because it would mean a lot to everybody,” he told his fans at the show.

Hours after the mass shooting in El Paso, a gunman opened fire in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday morning. Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured.

"Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio. America is hurting right now," Khalid tweeted.