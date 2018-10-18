Ellen DeGeneres helps U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka land a date with Michael B. Jordan

Oct 18, 2018, 3:11 PM ET
PHOTO: Naomi Osaka is pictured on Oct, 18, 2018, in Singapore.| Michael B. Jordan is pictured in Los Angeles, Jan. 29, 2018.PlayClive Brunskill/Getty Images
U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka scored a date with "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan, thanks to a little matchmaking by Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host wished the 21-year-old tennis pro a happy birthday on Twitter by posting a shirtless photo of Jordan on her Twitter feed.

"Happy birthday," she wrote on Tuesday, Osaka's birthday. "I got you a present."

Osaka had previously shared with DeGeneres that she had a crush on the "Black Panther" star, 31, when she appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in September after beating Serena Williams during a controversial match in the U.S. Open Women's Final.

PHOTO: Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the womens final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.AP
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds the trophy after defeating Serena Williams in the women's final of the U.S. Open tennis tournament on Sept. 8, 2018, in New York.

But she was somewhat mortified when DeGeneres trolled her twitter feed and asked the talk show host to block her.

DeGeneres' bold move worked, however. It got the attention of Jordan, who chimed in with another shirtless photo, declaring, "This one is better and more recent."

He then invited Osaka to the premiere of "Creed II" as a belated birthday present.

A surprised Osaka tweeted, "LOL what is going on," but was happy to accept Jordan's offer. "If you're serious I would totally want to go," she wrote.

