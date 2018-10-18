U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka scored a date with "Creed" star Michael B. Jordan, thanks to a little matchmaking by Ellen DeGeneres.

The talk show host wished the 21-year-old tennis pro a happy birthday on Twitter by posting a shirtless photo of Jordan on her feed.

"Happy birthday," she wrote on Tuesday, Osaka's birthday. "I got you a present."

Osaka had previously shared with DeGeneres that she had a crush on the "Black Panther" star, 31, when she appeared on the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" back in September after beating Serena Williams during a controversial match in the U.S. Open Women's Final.

AP

But she was somewhat mortified when DeGeneres trolled her twitter feed and asked the talk show host to block her.

pls block me ?? — NaomiOsaka????? (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 16, 2018

DeGeneres' bold move worked, however. It got the attention of Jordan, who chimed in with another shirtless photo, declaring, "This one is better and more recent."

He then invited Osaka to the premiere of "Creed II" as a belated birthday present.

This one is better and more recent. LOL ?? Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present ?? pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

A surprised Osaka tweeted, "LOL what is going on," but was happy to accept Jordan's offer. "If you're serious I would totally want to go," she wrote.