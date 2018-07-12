Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and many of the stars who will be recognized for their work come September expressed their gratitude on social media.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was recognized for his guest-starring role on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," responded to his nomination with a quip reminiscent of something Larry David's character on the comedy might say: "Pretty, pretty, pretty grateful," while Alison Brie, who stars in Netflix's "GLOW," reacted to her show's best comedy nomination by sharing a photo from set. "GLOW was nominated for an EMMY!! And so was our INCREDIBLE #BettyGilpin!!!" she captioned it. "So proud of all my girls and of our fantastic show."

And Tiffany Haddish, whose stint guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live" earned her her first Emmy nomination, added that she was "overjoyed." "I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!!" she tweeted. "Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready"

The 2018 Emmy Awards will broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 17. The ceremony will be hosted by "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

For more reactions from some of your favorite stars, see below.

Oh my god. I can’t even. Thank you sooo much @funnyordie @netflix I’m so grateful pic.twitter.com/VWz0NbP5tp — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) July 12, 2018

Queer Eye nominated for 4 Emmys. Insanely grateful and proud of every associate producer, assistant, executive, production team member, casting, editors, show runners, and OG Fab Five for making it all possible. Oh, and @tanfrance @bobbyberk @KaramoBrown @jvn too duh. ?? — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) July 12, 2018

I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now! @queereye got FOUR #EmmyNominations so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix pic.twitter.com/J1OOAsmEjc — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 12, 2018

And congratulations to Grey's Anatomy B-Team for Outstanding Short Form Comey or Drama Series. #EmmyNominations https://t.co/HNb5rINEnL — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 12, 2018

A huge congrats to @MiloVentimiglia @SterlingKBrown and my entire @NBCThisisUs family on the @TheEmmys noms!!!! Lots of talent, hard work, and heart is poured into this incredible show. Couldn't be prouder to be part of it!! — Justin Hartley (@justinhartley) July 12, 2018

Yes yes yes!!!!!! I’m so happy and humbled about this nomination. I think my head is about to explode. Joy joy joy THIS IS CRAZY!!! Thank you @MrRPMurphy https://t.co/GZvYKlVQ2l — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 12, 2018

GLOW was nominated for an EMMY!! And so was our INCREDIBLE #BettyGilpin!!! So proud of all my girls and of our fantastic show! ?? https://t.co/zc8LCluuMp — Alison Brie (@alisonbrie) July 12, 2018

OVERJOYED to be nominated for an #Emmy for when I hosted @nbcsnl!! I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!! Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 12, 2018

Emmy nominee RuPaul issued a statement after the announcement:

“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”- RuPaul Charles