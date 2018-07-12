Emmy nominations 2018: Stars react to being honored

Jul 12, 2018, 12:58 PM ET
PHOTO: Tiffany Haddish arrives at Saban Theatre, July 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, 2018. | Alison Brie attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards on June 16, 2018.Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish arrives at Saban Theatre, July 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. | Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills. | Alison Brie attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning, and many of the stars who will be recognized for their work come September expressed their gratitude on social media.

Interested in Emmys?

Add Emmys as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Emmys news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Emmys
Add Interest

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was recognized for his guest-starring role on HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm," responded to his nomination with a quip reminiscent of something Larry David's character on the comedy might say: "Pretty, pretty, pretty grateful," while Alison Brie, who stars in Netflix's "GLOW," reacted to her show's best comedy nomination by sharing a photo from set. "GLOW was nominated for an EMMY!! And so was our INCREDIBLE #BettyGilpin!!!" she captioned it. "So proud of all my girls and of our fantastic show."

And Tiffany Haddish, whose stint guest-hosting "Saturday Night Live" earned her her first Emmy nomination, added that she was "overjoyed." "I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!!" she tweeted. "Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready"

(MORE: Emmy Awards 2018: 'Game of Thrones' and 'Westworld' lead nominations)

(MORE: Why Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn't nominated for an Emmy award for the first time in 6 years)

The 2018 Emmy Awards will broadcast live on NBC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 17. The ceremony will be hosted by "Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che.

For more reactions from some of your favorite stars, see below.

Emmy nominee RuPaul issued a statement after the announcement:

“Making ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”- RuPaul Charles

Comments