Emmys 2020 live updates: 'Television is there for you,' Kimmel says

The Emmy Awards are underway, but like everything else in 2020, the ceremony makes this a year like no other.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting to an empty audience at the Staples Center in Los Angeles while nominees watch from home.

'Television is there for you'

The Emmys this year "took a page from baseball," Kimmel said, and "filled the seats with cardboard cutouts of the nominees."

As COVID-19 confined everyone to their homes this year, TV became the pal we all needed, Kimmel noted in his monologue.

Television is your "big brother, sister's sister, your momma's family, your two dads, your three sons," he said. "Through the good times and the 'Breaking Bads' ... television is there for you."