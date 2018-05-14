Congratulations are in order for Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, who welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

The singer announced the news via Instagram on Mother's Day.

"So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz," Wentz, 38, wrote in a caption. "Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world. Happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We [heart] you."

Baby Marvel is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to a boy, Saint Lazlo, born in August 2014.

Wentz also shares a 9-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, with his ex-wife, Ashlee Simpson.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The singer will have a few months to spend at home with his new baby until Fall Out Boy embarks on a 2018 tour in late August to promote the band's seventh studio album, "MANIA."