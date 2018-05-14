Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz and girlfriend Meagan Camper welcome baby girl

May 14, 2018, 10:27 AM ET
PHOTO: Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy checks in during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Jan. 31, 2018.Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images
Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy checks in during "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Jan. 31, 2018.

Congratulations are in order for Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz and his girlfriend, Meagan Camper, who welcomed a baby girl over the weekend.

The singer announced the news via Instagram on Mother's Day.

"So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz," Wentz, 38, wrote in a caption. "Feeling so grateful that she’s here... annnnd she’s already ready to takeover the world. Happy Mother’s Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We [heart] you."

Baby Marvel is the second child for the couple, who are also parents to a boy, Saint Lazlo, born in August 2014.

Wentz also shares a 9-year-old son, Bronx Mowgli, with his ex-wife, Ashlee Simpson.

PHOTO: Musician Pete Wentz and model Meagan Camper attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Musician Pete Wentz and model Meagan Camper attend the 2017 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Debra Lee at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Feb. 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills.

The singer will have a few months to spend at home with his new baby until Fall Out Boy embarks on a 2018 tour in late August to promote the band's seventh studio album, "MANIA."

