Fran Drescher, "The Nanny" herself, stopped by "Good Morning America" Thursday to dish on the new animated movie, "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation."

Drescher, who voices Eunice Stein in the film, said she is "delighted" to be part of the franchise.

"I don't think that there's an animated film besides ours that has put together such a great collection of comic actors that Adam Sandler assembled," she said. "[I]t's genuinely funny. It appeals to the whole family, or if you don't have kids like me but you like animated films like me, this is the one for you."

Drescher even hinted at a possible revival of "The Nanny," which first aired 25 years ago.

"I'm not going to say no, but it's not on my immediate radar because Peter [Marc Jacobson] and I are working on something very exciting that I think the fans would be thrilled about, but I'm not at liberty to announce it," Drescher said.

In 2000, Drescher learned she was diagnosed with uterine cancer. Drescher happily recognized that it was her 18-year anniversary of wellness as she sat before "GMA's" live studio audience Thursday morning.

"Ironically, [the anniversary is] always on the longest day of sunlight -- isn't that poetic? I'm so pleased to be sitting next to a fellow thriver," Drescher said to co-anchor Robin Roberts, who is also a cancer survivor.

"Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" hit theaters July 13.