Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones" left viewers with a lot of questions for the remaining two episodes of the long-running series.

Interested in Royal Family? Add Royal Family as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Royal Family news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Did they really have to do that to Missandei? Is Jaime going to fight for Cersei or against her? And -- wait -- was that a Starbucks cup in front of Daenerys?

The first part of the episode showed everyone up at Winterfell celebrating their (well, Arya's) victory over the Night King with lots of drinking, carousing and canoodling.

That sequence also set up the growing tension between Daenerys and Jon Snow now that they both know Jon's true lineage. One scene shows Tormund quite literally splashing his praise on Jon, setting up the contrast between Jon and Daenerys, who has grown increasingly isolated.

Daenerys can be seen in the background watching Jon being praised. And that's where fans believe a Starbucks cup was inadvertently left in a shot, sitting to the side of actress Emilia Clarke.

HBO

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

HBO

Fans quickly took to Twitter to see if others had seen what they saw.

the "greatest tv drama in the world" has a Starbucks' cup in a frame I'm dying pic.twitter.com/o1Dh6vewDU — best of alfie allen (@alfieallensqua) May 6, 2019

They really took 2 years to make 6 episodes and left a Starbucks cup in a scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/90Li696AmM — Allison Minick (@Allison_Minick) May 6, 2019

The fact that there was a Starbucks cup in tonight’s Game of Thrones that no producers or editors noticed throughout multiple cuts merely 1 week after the DP yelled that the show’s not too dark to see is truly *chef’s kiss* — Jen D'Angelo (@jenlikespizza) May 6, 2019

Some weren't quite as convinced. HBO has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

I drink a lot of Starbucks, and while that cup definitely didn't belong in Westeros, that's definitely not a Starbucks cup. — pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) May 6, 2019

The funny thing is it's not even a Starbucks cup, it's just the unbranded coffee cups they have on set 😂 pic.twitter.com/NfYmxoFVvU — Lauren (@GodIsBlazedd) May 6, 2019

Still, of course, fans came in with the jokes and art.

I'm gonna guess the Starbucks cup was a Giant's Milk Latte with extra foam and no way they spell Daenerys right pic.twitter.com/Cp49nwjyjG — Matt Igus (@IAmStatMatt) May 6, 2019

I found where she got the Starbucks cup from #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/46XztK2QjV — John Beck (@johnbeck_) May 6, 2019

With all the tweets about the Starbucks cup in the GoT scene, I decided to look throughout history and see if I could see Starbucks cups at some key points in time. I found cups at the murder of Julius Cesar, the birth of Christ, the inquisition, and signing of the declaration pic.twitter.com/G7RRfhx2Lb — Darren (@DarrenC347) May 6, 2019

But at the end of the day, fans recognized that while the possible gaffe was fun, we still need to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne at the end of all this.

Is it me or did Sansa plant the Starbucks cup in front of Dany as part of an elaborate plan to take her down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/O4tvoiyDxd — Liz Nic (@fulltimeskeptic) May 6, 2019

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

There are two episodes left in "Game of Thrones" and many players are still in contention to end up on top. We're gonna need a lot more caffeine to keep up with the twists and turns.