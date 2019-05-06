'Game of Thrones' fans spy possible Starbucks cup in season 8 episode 4

May 6, 2019, 9:58 AM ET
PHOTO: Kit Harington in a scene from "Game of Thrones."PlayHelen Sloan/HBO
WATCH Behind-the-scenes look at the final season of 'Game of Thrones'

Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones" left viewers with a lot of questions for the remaining two episodes of the long-running series.

Did they really have to do that to Missandei? Is Jaime going to fight for Cersei or against her? And -- wait -- was that a Starbucks cup in front of Daenerys?

The first part of the episode showed everyone up at Winterfell celebrating their (well, Arya's) victory over the Night King with lots of drinking, carousing and canoodling.

That sequence also set up the growing tension between Daenerys and Jon Snow now that they both know Jon's true lineage. One scene shows Tormund quite literally splashing his praise on Jon, setting up the contrast between Jon and Daenerys, who has grown increasingly isolated.

Daenerys can be seen in the background watching Jon being praised. And that's where fans believe a Starbucks cup was inadvertently left in a shot, sitting to the side of actress Emilia Clarke.

PHOTO: An image made from the fourth episode of season eight of HBOs, Game of Thrones, appears to show a modern coffee cup sitting on a table in a scene featuring Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. HBO
An image made from the fourth episode of season eight of HBO's, "Game of Thrones," appears to show a modern coffee cup sitting on a table in a scene featuring Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.
PHOTO: An image made from the fourth episode of season eight of HBOs, Game of Thrones, appears to show a modern coffee cup sitting on a table in a scene featuring Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke. HBO
An image made from the fourth episode of season eight of HBO's, "Game of Thrones," appears to show a modern coffee cup sitting on a table in a scene featuring Kristofer Hivju, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to see if others had seen what they saw.

Some weren't quite as convinced. HBO has not responded to ABC News' request for comment.

Still, of course, fans came in with the jokes and art.

But at the end of the day, fans recognized that while the possible gaffe was fun, we still need to find out who ends up on the Iron Throne at the end of all this.

There are two episodes left in "Game of Thrones" and many players are still in contention to end up on top. We're gonna need a lot more caffeine to keep up with the twists and turns.

