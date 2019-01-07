Regina King made headlines Sunday night after taking home the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for her work on the acclaimed film, "If Beale Street Could Talk."

At the end of her acceptance speech, King said she would hire more women for projects she produces in the next two years and challenged leaders in Hollywood and other industries to follow her lead.

"I'm going to use my platform right now to say everything I produce is 50 percent women," she said. "And I just challenge anyone out there ... anyone in a position of power, to do the same."

The passionate ending to the speech had women and activists in the audience like Taraji P. Henson applauding and nodding along to what King was saying.

But the 47-year-old has been making major waves all year in her film projects, at award shows and through television series she's producing and starring in.

King truly epitomized what it means to be a boss in 2018 and looks to continue this into next year.

Adding a Globe to her Emmys

King's Golden Globe award for "If Beale Street Could Talk" just adds to her already-impressive award collection.

Just a few months ago at the 2018 Emmy Awards, she took home Outstanding Lead Actress for her acclaimed Netflix series, "Seven Seconds."

King looked flabbergasted as she walked to accept the Emmy award, adding, "Really?" when she got to the stage. After she composed herself, she shared her gratitude for telling this diverse story about the accidental death and then cover up of a young back boy at the hands of a police officer, and the aftermath that ensues as it's investigated.

"Thank you for creating an opportunity to tell a story and hold a mirror up to what's going on today," she said.

King had been in this position before, having won Emmy Awards twice before in 2016 and 2015 for "American Crime."

'The Finest' and 'Warriors'

During her heartfelt speech at the Golden Globes Sunday night, King mentioned that she'll make sure to have everything she produces include 50 percent women on set.

If you are wondering about this acclaimed actress' upcoming work as a producer or director, one that stands out is "The Finest," also from 2018.

Though the project currently has no network or streaming home, "The Finest" would have followed "Five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family," according to IMDB.

The series had actresses Tisha Campbell-Martin and Zoe Robins attached to it, along with veteran actor Dorian Missick, who most recently appeared in Netflix's "Luke Cage."

And though that project might be on hold, Variety reported late last year that King will get another opportunity to produce and direct her own series.

The project is tentatively called "Warriors" and features two friends, one a former football star, the other a high school principal, as they navigate mentoring their students and dealing with their past.

'Watchmen'

Regina King has had an illustrious three-decade career in front of the camera, starring in films like "Friday," "Jerry Maguire," "Ray" and shows like "Soutland," but the actress follows her big 2018 with a highly-anticipated series coming this year titled "Watchmen" on HBO.

Inspired by the graphic novel and the 2009 film starring Malin Akerman and Billy Crudup, this series is created by "Lost" and "Leftovers" scribe Damon Lindelof.

In an era where superhero shows and films dominate pop culture, this could be one of King's biggest roles yet!

King plays Angela Abar and stars alongside other acting greats like Jeremy Irons and Don Johnson.