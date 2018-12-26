'Grateful' Demi Lovato spends Christmas with friends and family

One person who had a happy and fulfilling Christmas was Demi Lovato. After a year that included a stay at the hospital, she seems to be healing inside and out.

The singer took to Instagram to share a slew of videos and pictures on her story.

"I love you all!!" she began, showing her fans her Christmas tree, then showing them her beloved dogs, including one named Batman.

"It's really all about the dogs over here," she wrote next to a video of her pups jumping for joy at their gifts.

Batman wasn't the only dog showered with gifts, as Bella and Bailey got in on the holiday fun too.

Lovato closed with a picture of herself cuddling Batman and one of her mom and dad kissing, captioned, "I saw mommy kissing Santa Claus!!"

Fans shared screenshots of the pics Lovato posted.

It was just last week that, after her suspected overdose earlier in the summer, Lovato tweeted that she was "grateful to be alive."

"I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME," she added. "I still need space and time to heal."

She closed her series of tweets with a passionate and grateful message, saying, "I’m so blessed I get to take this time to be with family, relax, work on my mind, body and soul and come back when I’m ready. I have my fans to thank for that. I’m so grateful, truly. I love you guys so f----- much."

In July, Lovato was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, multiple sources told ABC News at the time.

Lovato commented about her recovery on social media a few weeks after the incident, writing, "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I will keep fighting."