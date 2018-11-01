Halloween 2018: Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake and more wow with their costumes

Nov 1, 2018, 9:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Model/TV Personality Heidi Klum attends Heidi Klums 19th Annual Halloween Party at Lavo NYC, Oct. 31, 2018, in New York.PlayBarritt/Getty Images
WATCH 'GMA' anchors celebrate Halloween with 80s TV-themed costumes

Well Halloween has come and gone, but while you're digging into your mound of candy, take some time to see what stunning outfits your favorite celebs were sporting last night.

Per usual, model, host and businesswoman Heidi Klum went all out as Princess Fiona from "Shreck."

But she wasn't the only one.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their family were amazing as Lego characters from "Lego Batman." And not to be outdone were the Kardashian-West kids.

Here's a look!

They got candy? LEGO!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Out here fighting crime in these streets.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:39pm PDT

As for Kim's outfit, she and her sisters became Victoria's Secret Angels last night.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol," she wrote.

After a stunning first outfit on Wednesday morning, Beyonce came back with costume No. 2.

Here's her look from yesterday.

Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest donned "Chips" outfits.

Here are some others:

Keeping it festive in Tokyo! #HappyHalloween ???

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Oct 31, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

Happy Halloween...love, us...blast off ??

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 31, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

"I pity the fool who doesn't like my outfit!" Michael Strahan said.

Here's a few from over the weekend as well!

another Saturday Nite ??

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

@gabunion obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx

A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2018 at 9:58pm PDT

should we shag now or shag later baby?

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Oct 28, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

