Well Halloween has come and gone, but while you're digging into your mound of candy, take some time to see what stunning outfits your favorite celebs were sporting last night.

Per usual, model, host and businesswoman Heidi Klum went all out as Princess Fiona from "Shreck."

But she wasn't the only one.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their family were amazing as Lego characters from "Lego Batman." And not to be outdone were the Kardashian-West kids.

Here's a look!

Ye & Lil Pump pic.twitter.com/ZtIfr4Z514 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 1, 2018

As for Kim's outfit, she and her sisters became Victoria's Secret Angels last night.

"Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol," she wrote.

After a stunning first outfit on Wednesday morning, Beyonce came back with costume No. 2.

Here's her look from yesterday.

Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest donned "Chips" outfits.

Here are some others:

"I pity the fool who doesn't like my outfit!" Michael Strahan said.

Here's a few from over the weekend as well!