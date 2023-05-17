Harry and Meghan pursued by 'highly aggressive' paparazzi in car chase: Spokesperson

The duke and duchess' spokesperson said the car chase lasted two hours.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase while pursued by paparazzi in Manhattan on Tuesday night, according to a spokesperson for Harry.

The couple accused paparazzi of being "highly aggressive" and driving on the sidewalk and running red lights at they pursued the famous pair for two hours.

"While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesperson said.

Harry and Meghan appeared Tuesday night at the Ziegfeld Ballroom as Meghan received the Ms. Foundation's Women of Vision Award at the foundation's annual gala.

The foundation was co-founded by feminist icon and activist Gloria Steinem, a friend of Meghan's, who presented her with the award.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duke of Sussex Prince Harry attend the ceremony, which benefits the Ms. Foundation for Women and feminist movements, in New York, May 16, 2023. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The couple also warned that people should not share photos of the incident.

"Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” the spokesperson said.

