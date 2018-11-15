New host of Project Runway, supermodel Karlie Kloss, gives a first look at the show

Supermodel and the latest host of "Project Runway," Karlie Kloss, shared a first look at the upcoming 17th season of the fashion reality show.

"We’re backstage at "Project Runway," and I’m gonna take you guys -- this is the all-new set," the 26-year-old model told her 7.8 million Instagram followers in a video, showing off areas where the show is filmed and the judges sit.

"The designers are awesome, the set is awesome, and I’m just so excited to share with you the new season of Project Runway," she added, blowing a kiss to the camera.

The show, which will premiere in 2019, is returning to Bravo after 10 years on the Lifetime network.

Kloss will work alongside notable designer and “Project Runway” season four winner Christian Siriano, who will mentor the contestants.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia, who has been a judge since the show's premiere in 2004, will also return. Designer Brandon Maxwell and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth will join Garcia as judges.

Last month, Kloss expressed her excitement in becoming the new host of the show.

"As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams," Kloss said in a statement.

"I am equally as thrilled to work alongside an incredibly talented group of fashion innovators -- Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano — to inspire, support and help guide these designers as they realize their visions and build everlasting brands and businesses."

Kloss is replacing Heidi Klum, who hosted the show for 16 seasons. Tim Gunn, another fixture on the show since its premiere, is also leaving.

After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying 'Auf Wiedersehen' to Project Runway, a show I was honored to host and help create. I'm incredibly proud of the show & it'll always have a special place in my heart. So excited that @TimGunn and I are partnering with Amazon for a new show! pic.twitter.com/cXNUMBmlpF — Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) September 7, 2018

The two are partnering for a new reality fashion series at Amazon.