Transcript for Model Karlie Kloss marries Joshua Kushner in intimate wedding ceremony

Now it is time to tell you about "Pop news" and Adrienne Bankert. What's up, Adrienne. Family friendly for all ages, let's do "Pop news." We begin with wedding news. Congratulations to Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner. She posted this photo. This beautiful photo of her new husband. She's stunning there in a custom-made dior gown. The ceremony in upstate New York was very intimate. Fewer than 80 people in attendance. Friends tell "People" magazine it was moving. The couple was beaming with happiness. The new project runway host has a lot to change in her life. She stepped in for the show after hidely Klum and Tim gunnleft but ecstatic for Karlie. Seems like they just got engaged a few months ago. She was dating Joshua for a few years. It was time to put a ring on it. Now to a surprise visit on the set of "Dancing with the stars: Juniors." Sofia Pippen, daughter of cotty and larsa was surprised by her famous godmother while rehearsing. Check out who it is. Kim K. Baby Sofia. She stopped by to give her a pep talk and share advice from her time on the dance floor. Kim competed on the show back in 2011 if you can remember. No stranger to being on camera. And, yeah, you can catch Sofia's dancing and all the other talented kids this Sunday 8:00 P.M., 7:00 central right here on ABC. Pretty good. The kids are good. She is adorable. I mean but they are all adorable so we're rooting for them. Finally let's end with a little Steph curry action for you. Famous moves on the court. Let's talk about his dance moves. Check thought he reacted to a little pregame prank. His music switched from drake to George Michael. Listen. ??? With the pick and roll younger -- Oh. Oh, no. You ain't do that to me. ?????? He got into it, though. I'm going to roll with it. I think "Chairless whisper" should be the golden state -- wait a minute. Let's listen to him. ??? The way I dance with you ??? ??? with the pick and roll ??? I love it. I mean I have to say this is great TV. Were you singing? I think I sound better than that. Hits the high note better for sure. Thank you, Adrienne. That's your "Pop news."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.